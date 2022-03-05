|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|21
|3
|3
|64
|17
|66
|Liverpool
|26
|18
|6
|2
|70
|20
|60
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49
|18
|50
|Man United
|27
|13
|8
|6
|44
|34
|47
|West Ham
|27
|13
|6
|8
|46
|34
|45
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|3
|7
|38
|27
|45
|Tottenham
|25
|13
|3
|9
|35
|32
|42
|Wolverhampton
|26
|12
|4
|10
|24
|21
|40
|Southampton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34
|37
|35
|Leicester
|25
|9
|6
|10
|40
|43
|33
|Brighton
|26
|7
|12
|7
|25
|30
|33
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|12
|9
|37
|38
|30
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|3
|13
|33
|37
|30
|Newcastle
|25
|5
|10
|10
|28
|45
|25
|Brentford
|27
|6
|6
|15
|27
|44
|24
|Leeds
|27
|5
|8
|14
|29
|61
|23
|Everton
|24
|6
|4
|14
|28
|41
|22
|Burnley
|25
|3
|12
|10
|22
|32
|21
|Watford
|26
|5
|4
|17
|25
|47
|19
|Norwich
|26
|4
|5
|17
|15
|55
|17
___