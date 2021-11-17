Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 11 8 2 1 27 4 26
Man City 11 7 2 2 22 6 23
West Ham 11 7 2 2 23 13 23
Liverpool 11 6 4 1 31 11 22
Arsenal 11 6 2 3 13 13 20
Man United 11 5 2 4 19 17 17
Brighton 11 4 5 2 12 12 17
Wolverhampton 11 5 1 5 11 12 16
Tottenham 11 5 1 5 9 16 16
Crystal Palace 11 3 6 2 15 14 15
Everton 11 4 3 4 16 16 15
Leicester 11 4 3 4 16 18 15
Southampton 11 3 5 3 10 12 14
Brentford 11 3 3 5 13 14 12
Leeds 11 2 5 4 11 18 11
Aston Villa 11 3 1 7 14 20 10
Watford 11 3 1 7 12 19 10
Burnley 11 1 5 5 11 17 8
Newcastle 11 0 5 6 12 24 5
Norwich 11 1 2 8 5 26 5

___

Saturday, Nov. 20

Leicester vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Man United, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Man City vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leeds, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

More for you

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Brentford vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Watford, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 17 12 4 1 31 10 40
Fulham 17 12 2 3 44 14 38
West Brom 17 9 5 3 27 15 32
Coventry 17 9 3 5 25 21 30
Stoke 17 8 4 5 22 19 28
QPR 17 7 5 5 28 24 26
Blackburn 17 7 5 5 28 26 26
Huddersfield 17 7 4 6 21 20 25
Millwall 17 6 7 4 17 17 25
Blackpool 17 7 4 6 19 20 25
Luton Town 17 6 6 5 26 22 24
Swansea 17 6 5 6 20 22 23
Nottingham Forest 17 6 4 7 23 22 22
Middlesbrough 17 6 4 7 19 19 22
Birmingham 17 6 4 7 18 19 22
Reading 17 7 1 9 22 28 22
Preston 17 5 6 6 18 22 21
Sheffield United 17 5 4 8 22 26 19
Bristol City 17 5 4 8 19 27 19
Cardiff 17 4 3 10 17 31 15
Peterborough 17 4 3 10 17 32 15
Hull 17 3 3 11 11 22 12
Barnsley 17 2 5 10 12 25 11
Derby 17 3 9 5 13 16 -3

___

Friday, Nov. 19

QPR vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Derby vs. Bournemouth, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Fulham vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

West Brom vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Preston vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 17 10 6 1 32 15 36
Wigan 16 11 1 4 30 13 34
Rotherham 16 9 4 3 29 12 31
Wycombe 17 9 4 4 26 21 31
Milton Keynes Dons 16 8 4 4 31 22 28
Oxford United 16 8 4 4 26 17 28
Sunderland 15 9 1 5 25 21 28
Sheffield Wednesday 17 6 8 3 21 16 26
Ipswich 17 6 6 5 34 25 24
Portsmouth 17 6 5 6 20 21 23
Bolton 17 6 4 7 24 26 22
Cambridge United 17 5 7 5 23 28 22
Burton Albion 17 6 4 7 16 22 22
Accrington Stanley 16 6 3 7 20 29 21
Lincoln 16 5 5 6 20 20 20
Cheltenham 16 5 5 6 20 27 20
Charlton 17 5 4 8 22 24 19
AFC Wimbledon 15 4 5 6 20 24 17
Gillingham 17 3 8 6 16 22 17
Morecambe 16 4 3 9 25 30 15
Shrewsbury 16 4 3 9 15 22 15
Fleetwood Town 15 3 5 7 26 27 14
Doncaster 16 3 3 10 11 29 12
Crewe 17 1 6 10 12 31 9

___

Friday, Nov. 12

Bolton 2, Crewe 0

Saturday, Nov. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Accrington Stanley 1, Plymouth 4

Burton Albion 0, Charlton 1

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich 0, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Cambridge United 1

Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Gillingham 1

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe 0, Portsmouth 1

Saturday, Nov. 20

Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Doncaster, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Ipswich vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 15 9 4 2 27 13 31
Port Vale 16 8 5 3 28 16 29
Exeter 16 7 8 1 27 16 29
Northampton 16 8 3 5 21 13 27
Harrogate Town 16 7 5 4 30 21 26
Newport County 16 7 5 4 27 19 26
Swindon 15 7 5 3 22 15 26
Sutton United 16 8 2 6 24 18 26
Leyton Orient 16 5 9 2 27 14 24
Hartlepool 16 7 2 7 18 22 23
Bradford 16 5 7 4 22 19 22
Tranmere 16 6 4 6 11 11 22
Rochdale 16 5 6 5 21 21 21
Bristol Rovers 16 6 3 7 19 24 21
Walsall 16 5 5 6 20 22 20
Barrow 16 4 7 5 20 20 19
Salford 16 4 5 7 17 18 17
Mansfield Town 16 4 5 7 16 21 17
Colchester 15 4 5 6 12 19 17
Crawley Town 15 5 2 8 17 25 17
Stevenage 16 3 5 8 12 28 14
Carlisle 16 2 7 7 11 24 13
Oldham 16 3 3 10 12 24 12
Scunthorpe 16 2 6 8 12 30 12

___

Friday, Nov. 12

Hartlepool 1, Newport County 2

Saturday, Nov. 13

Port Vale 1, Bradford 1

Carlisle 0, Barrow 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Northampton 1

Exeter 2, Oldham 1

Rochdale 2, Leyton Orient 2

Scunthorpe 1, Salford 1

Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 2

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 0, Sutton United 1

Walsall 1, Harrogate Town 3

Saturday, Nov. 20

Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Colchester vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.