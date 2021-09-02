Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tottenham 3 3 0 0 3 0 9
West Ham 3 2 1 0 10 5 7
Man United 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
Chelsea 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
Everton 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
Man City 3 2 0 1 10 1 6
Brighton 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Leicester 3 2 0 1 4 5 6
Brentford 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
Aston Villa 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Watford 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Southampton 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
Crystal Palace 3 0 2 1 2 5 2
Leeds 3 0 2 1 4 8 2
Burnley 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Newcastle 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
Wolverhampton 3 0 0 3 0 3 0
Norwich 3 0 0 3 1 10 0
Arsenal 3 0 0 3 0 9 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 28

Man City 5, Arsenal 0

Aston Villa 1, Brentford 1

Brighton 0, Everton 2

Newcastle 2, Southampton 2

Norwich 1, Leicester 2

West Ham 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

Sunday, Aug. 29

Burnley 1, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Watford 0

Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Everton vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 5 4 1 0 13 3 13
West Brom 5 4 1 0 12 5 13
QPR 5 3 2 0 11 5 11
Huddersfield 5 3 1 1 9 7 10
Stoke 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
Bournemouth 5 2 3 0 8 5 9
Coventry 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
Birmingham 5 2 2 1 7 3 8
Cardiff 5 2 2 1 9 6 8
Blackburn 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
Bristol City 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Luton Town 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Middlesbrough 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
Barnsley 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
Derby 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
Preston 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
Millwall 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
Hull 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
Peterborough 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
Swansea 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
Reading 5 1 0 4 7 13 3
Blackpool 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Sheffield United 5 0 2 3 1 7 2
Nottingham Forest 5 0 1 4 4 8 1

___

Saturday, Aug. 28

Cardiff 1, Bristol City 2

Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Barnsley 1, Birmingham 1

Fulham 3, Stoke 0

Huddersfield 4, Reading 0

Hull 0, Bournemouth 0

Luton Town 0, Sheffield United 0

Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 1

Millwall 2, Blackpool 1

Preston 3, Swansea 1

QPR 2, Coventry 0

Peterborough 0, West Brom 1

Friday, Sept. 10

Birmingham vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff, 9:30 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sunderland 5 4 0 1 8 4 12
Sheffield Wednesday 5 3 1 1 5 1 10
Oxford United 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
Wigan 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
Portsmouth 5 3 1 1 4 1 10
Wycombe 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
Burton Albion 5 3 1 1 5 5 10
Rotherham 5 3 0 2 5 3 9
Accrington Stanley 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
Cambridge United 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Milton Keynes Dons 5 2 2 1 10 8 8
Plymouth 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
Bolton 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
Morecambe 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
AFC Wimbledon 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
Gillingham 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
Cheltenham 5 1 2 2 7 9 5
Fleetwood Town 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Charlton 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
Lincoln 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
Ipswich 5 0 3 2 8 10 3
Shrewsbury 5 1 0 4 2 8 3
Crewe 5 0 1 4 1 7 1
Doncaster 5 0 1 4 1 7 1

___

Friday, Aug. 27

Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 1

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Aug. 28

Rotherham 2, Doncaster 0

Cambridge United 1, Bolton 0

Charlton 2, Crewe 0

Ipswich 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Morecambe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Oxford United 3, Lincoln 1

Plymouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 1

Sunderland 3, Wycombe 1

Wigan 1, Portsmouth 0

Saturday, Sept. 4

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Sept. 6

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 5 4 0 1 13 8 12
Harrogate Town 4 3 1 0 8 4 10
Bradford 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
Swindon 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
Hartlepool 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
Leyton Orient 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Mansfield Town 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Northampton 4 2 1 1 3 3 7
Stevenage 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
Port Vale 5 1 3 1 3 2 6
Exeter 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
Carlisle 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
Colchester 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
Scunthorpe 5 1 3 1 4 5 6
Newport County 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
Salford 5 1 2 2 5 4 5
Rochdale 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
Barrow 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
Tranmere 5 1 2 2 1 2 5
Crawley Town 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
Walsall 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Bristol Rovers 5 1 1 3 4 9 4
Oldham 5 1 0 4 4 7 3
Sutton United 4 0 2 2 3 5 2

___

Friday, Aug. 27

Rochdale 1, Colchester 1

Saturday, Aug. 28

Barrow 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Crawley Town 0, Northampton 0

Forest Green 0, Port Vale 2

Harrogate Town 1, Exeter 1

Leyton Orient 2, Bradford 0

Salford 3, Newport County 0

Scunthorpe 1, Tranmere 0

Sutton United 1, Oldham 2

Swindon 1, Mansfield Town 0

Walsall 1, Stevenage 0

Hartlepool 2, Carlisle 1

Saturday, Sept. 4

Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Barrow vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.