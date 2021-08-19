|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|West Ham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|Everton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Brentford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Brighton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Leicester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|ch-Man City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wolverhampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Norwich
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Leeds
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
ch - clinched championship