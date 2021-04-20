|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|23
|5
|4
|67
|23
|74
|Man United
|32
|19
|9
|4
|64
|35
|66
|Leicester
|31
|17
|5
|9
|55
|37
|56
|West Ham
|32
|16
|7
|9
|53
|42
|55
|Chelsea
|31
|15
|9
|7
|50
|31
|54
|Liverpool
|32
|15
|8
|9
|54
|38
|53
|Tottenham
|32
|14
|8
|10
|54
|37
|50
|Everton
|31
|14
|7
|10
|43
|40
|49
|Arsenal
|32
|13
|7
|12
|44
|36
|46
|Leeds
|32
|14
|4
|14
|50
|50
|46
|Aston Villa
|30
|13
|5
|12
|43
|33
|44
|Wolverhampton
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|41
|41
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|8
|13
|33
|52
|38
|Southampton
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|56
|36
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|8
|15
|35
|53
|35
|Brighton
|31
|7
|12
|12
|33
|38
|33
|Burnley
|32
|8
|9
|15
|26
|45
|33
|Fulham
|33
|5
|12
|16
|25
|43
|27
|West Brom
|31
|5
|9
|17
|28
|59
|24
|Sheffield United
|32
|4
|2
|26
|17
|56
|14
___