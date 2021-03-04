|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|20
|5
|2
|56
|17
|65
|Man United
|27
|14
|9
|4
|53
|32
|51
|Leicester
|27
|15
|5
|7
|46
|31
|50
|West Ham
|26
|13
|6
|7
|40
|31
|45
|Chelsea
|26
|12
|8
|6
|41
|25
|44
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|7
|7
|47
|34
|43
|Everton
|25
|13
|4
|8
|38
|33
|43
|Tottenham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|41
|27
|39
|Aston Villa
|25
|12
|3
|10
|38
|27
|39
|Arsenal
|26
|11
|4
|11
|34
|27
|37
|Leeds
|26
|11
|2
|13
|43
|44
|35
|Wolverhampton
|27
|9
|7
|11
|28
|37
|34
|Crystal Palace
|27
|9
|7
|11
|29
|43
|34
|Southampton
|26
|8
|6
|12
|31
|44
|30
|Burnley
|27
|7
|8
|12
|19
|35
|29
|Brighton
|26
|5
|11
|10
|26
|33
|26
|Newcastle
|26
|7
|5
|14
|27
|44
|26
|Fulham
|26
|4
|11
|11
|21
|32
|23
|West Brom
|26
|3
|8
|15
|20
|55
|17
|Sheffield United
|27
|4
|2
|21
|16
|43
|14
