Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 25 18 5 2 50 15 59
Man United 25 14 7 4 53 32 49
Leicester 25 15 4 6 44 27 49
West Ham 25 13 6 6 39 29 45
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41 25 43
Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45 34 40
Everton 24 12 4 8 37 33 40
Aston Villa 23 11 3 9 37 26 36
Tottenham 24 10 6 8 37 27 36
Leeds 25 11 2 12 43 43 35
Arsenal 25 10 4 11 31 26 34
Wolverhampton 25 9 6 10 26 32 33
Crystal Palace 25 9 5 11 29 43 32
Southampton 25 8 6 11 31 43 30
Burnley 25 7 7 11 18 30 28
Brighton 25 5 11 9 26 32 26
Newcastle 25 7 4 14 26 43 25
Fulham 25 4 10 11 21 32 22
West Brom 25 2 8 15 19 55 14
Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15 41 11

___

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Burnley 1, Fulham 1

Everton 1, Man City 3

Friday, Feb. 19

Wolverhampton 1, Leeds 0

Saturday, Feb. 20

Southampton 1, Chelsea 1

Burnley 0, West Brom 0

Liverpool 0, Everton 2

Fulham 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday, Feb. 21

West Ham 2, Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 1, Leicester 2

Arsenal 0, Man City 1

Man United 3, Newcastle 1

Monday, Feb. 22

Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Tuesday, Feb. 23
More for you

Leeds 3, Southampton 0

Saturday, Feb. 27

Man City vs. West Ham, 1230 GMT

West Brom vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 1730 GMT

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 28

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 1200 GMT

Leicester vs. Arsenal, 1200 GMT

Tottenham vs. Burnley, 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Man United, 1630 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT

Monday, March 1

Everton vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT

Tuesday, March 2

Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 2000 GMT ppd

Wednesday, March 3

Burnley vs. Leicester, 1800 GMT ppd

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa, 1800 GMT ppd

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 2015 GMT ppd

Thursday, March 4

West Brom vs. Everton, 1800 GMT ppd

Fulham vs. Tottenham, 1800 GMT

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 2015 GMT ppd

Saturday, March 6

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 1230 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Southampton, 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 1730 GMT

Brighton vs. Leicester, 2000 GMT

Sunday, March 7

West Brom vs. Newcastle, 1200 GMT

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Man United, 1630 GMT

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 1915 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 32 20 7 5 45 25 67
Brentford 31 16 9 6 56 34 57
Watford 31 16 9 6 40 21 57
Swansea 29 16 8 5 37 19 56
Reading 32 15 6 11 44 37 51
Bournemouth 31 13 10 8 45 30 49
Cardiff 31 13 7 11 46 33 46
Middlesbrough 32 13 7 12 37 34 46
Stoke 31 11 12 8 37 33 45
Barnsley 30 13 6 11 34 35 45
Millwall 32 9 16 7 31 28 43
Bristol City 32 13 3 16 32 43 42
Blackburn 30 11 6 13 43 34 39
QPR 29 10 9 10 30 34 39
Nottingham Forest 32 10 9 13 27 31 39
Preston 31 12 3 16 34 42 39
Luton Town 31 10 8 13 24 35 38
Derby 31 10 7 14 24 32 37
Huddersfield 32 10 6 16 38 47 36
Coventry 31 8 10 13 29 42 34
Birmingham 32 7 10 15 23 40 31
Rotherham 30 8 5 17 33 41 29
Sheffield Wednesday 30 9 7 14 21 32 28
Wycombe 31 5 8 18 23 51 23

___

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Preston 0, Watford 1

Stoke 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Bristol City 0, Reading 2

Middlesbrough 2, Huddersfield 1

Wycombe 1, Derby 2

Luton Town 0, Cardiff 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Coventry 0, Norwich 2

Millwall 2, Birmingham 0

QPR 2, Brentford 1

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Barnsley 2, Blackburn 1

Bournemouth 1, Rotherham 0

Friday, Feb. 19

Watford 2, Derby 1

Saturday, Feb. 20

Coventry 2, Brentford 0

Bristol City 0, Barnsley 1

Cardiff 4, Preston 0

Huddersfield 4, Swansea 1

Millwall 0, Wycombe 0

Norwich 1, Rotherham 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Blackburn 0

QPR 2, Bournemouth 1

Reading 0, Middlesbrough 2

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Birmingham 1

Stoke 3, Luton Town 0

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Birmingham 1, Norwich 3

Derby 2, Huddersfield 0

Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 3

Luton Town 1, Millwall 1

Rotherham 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Wycombe 1, Reading 0

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 1900 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1900 GMT

Swansea vs. Coventry, 1900 GMT

Blackburn vs. Watford, 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT

Preston vs. QPR, 1945 GMT

Friday, Feb. 26

Derby vs. Nottingham Forest, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 27

Bournemouth vs. Watford, 1230 GMT

Barnsley vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Reading, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 28

Wycombe vs. Norwich, 1200 GMT

Tuesday, March 2

Cardiff vs. Derby, 1900 GMT

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 1900 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT

Millwall vs. Preston, 1900 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town, 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Blackburn, 2000 GMT

Wednesday, March 3

Norwich vs. Brentford, 1730 GMT

QPR vs. Barnsley, 1900 GMT

Bristol City vs. Bournemouth, 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 1945 GMT

Watford vs. Wycombe, 1945 GMT

Stoke vs. Swansea, 2015 GMT

Friday, March 5

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 6

Watford vs. Nottingham Forest, 1230 GMT

Barnsley vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 29 18 4 7 49 25 58
Lincoln 29 17 6 6 44 25 57
Hull 31 16 5 10 49 28 53
Portsmouth 29 15 6 8 46 27 51
Sunderland 29 13 11 5 44 24 50
Doncaster 27 15 4 8 46 34 49
Accrington Stanley 28 13 7 8 39 30 46
Oxford United 28 13 5 10 43 35 44
Charlton 30 12 8 10 45 41 44
Ipswich 28 13 5 10 31 27 44
Crewe 30 12 7 11 39 37 43
Plymouth 30 11 9 10 39 46 42
Milton Keynes Dons 30 11 8 11 44 40 41
Blackpool 26 12 4 10 30 26 40
Gillingham 30 12 4 14 38 41 40
Shrewsbury 27 9 10 8 31 31 37
Fleetwood Town 30 9 9 12 33 28 36
Rochdale 30 6 10 14 41 55 28
Swindon 30 8 4 18 36 56 28
AFC Wimbledon 28 7 7 14 30 50 28
Bristol Rovers 29 7 6 16 28 48 27
Wigan 30 7 6 17 31 57 27
Northampton 30 6 8 16 23 47 26
Burton Albion 28 6 7 15 34 55 25

___

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Gillingham 1, Peterborough 3

Blackpool 1, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1

Ipswich 0, Northampton 0

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Wigan 0, Hull 5

Doncaster 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, Feb. 20

Gillingham 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 1

Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 3

Doncaster 3, Hull 3

Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1

Ipswich 0, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Northampton 3

Peterborough 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Portsmouth 0, Blackpool 1

Rochdale 0, Plymouth 0

Swindon 2, Crewe 1

Wigan 1, Lincoln 2

Tuesday, Feb. 23

AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 0

Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT ppd

Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 2

Charlton 1, Burton Albion 2

Crewe 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Hull 0, Ipswich 1

Lincoln 2, Swindon 2

Northampton 0, Rochdale 0

Oxford United 0, Portsmouth 1

Shrewsbury 4, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Sunderland 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Plymouth 0, Peterborough 3

Saturday, Feb. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 2

Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1800 GMT

Wigan vs. Charlton, 1800 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT

Blackpool vs. Crewe, 1900 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 1900 GMT

Northampton vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT

Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 1900 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1900 GMT

Sunderland vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT

Hull vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 6

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 1300 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 31 15 7 9 47 29 52
Forest Green 28 14 9 5 39 26 51
Cheltenham 29 14 8 7 38 26 50
Morecambe 30 14 7 9 41 41 49
Tranmere 29 14 6 9 40 36 48
Exeter 28 12 10 6 51 35 46
Salford 29 12 9 8 39 25 45
Newport County 28 12 8 8 37 31 44
Bolton 30 12 8 10 38 40 44
Carlisle 26 13 4 9 37 27 43
Bradford 28 11 7 10 32 31 40
Leyton Orient 29 11 6 12 35 31 39
Harrogate Town 30 11 6 13 34 37 39
Crawley Town 28 10 8 10 38 37 38
Walsall 28 8 13 7 35 37 37
Scunthorpe 28 11 2 15 31 37 35
Oldham 29 10 5 14 46 53 35
Port Vale 30 9 7 14 41 44 34
Mansfield Town 29 7 13 9 37 40 34
Stevenage 31 7 13 11 24 31 34
Colchester 29 7 12 10 31 39 33
Barrow 28 6 8 14 33 39 26
Grimsby Town 28 6 6 16 22 47 24
Southend 29 6 6 17 18 45 24

___

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Walsall 1, Cheltenham 2

Salford 1, Barrow 0

Newport County 1, Exeter 1

Bradford 2, Morecambe 1

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 1900 GMT ppd

Harrogate Town 1, Carlisle 0

Crawley Town 0, Stevenage 1

Forest Green 4, Oldham 3

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Mansfield Town 2, Bolton 3

Saturday, Feb. 20

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 1300 GMT ppd

Barrow 1, Morecambe 2

Cheltenham 0, Bradford 2

Crawley Town 1, Colchester 0

Leyton Orient 1, Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 3

Scunthorpe 3, Harrogate Town 1

Southend 0, Bolton 1

Stevenage 1, Walsall 1

Tranmere 2, Oldham 2

Salford 1, Carlisle 1

Sunday, Feb. 21

Newport County 0, Forest Green 2

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Morecambe 2, Salford 1

Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 0

Cambridge United 0, Cheltenham 1

Carlisle 2, Tranmere 3

Colchester 1, Exeter 2

Grimsby Town 2, Crawley Town 1

Harrogate Town 1, Mansfield Town 0

Oldham 0, Barrow 1

Port Vale 0, Stevenage 0

Bolton 2, Scunthorpe 0

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Walsall vs. Newport County, 1730 GMT

Forest Green vs. Southend, 1800 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 27

Crawley Town vs. Exeter, 1300 GMT

Bolton vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Salford, 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 1730 GMT

Tuesday, March 2

Morecambe vs. Crawley Town, 1830 GMT

Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 1900 GMT

Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 1900 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Scunthorpe, 1900 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Southend, 1900 GMT

Colchester vs. Carlisle, 1900 GMT

Exeter vs. Walsall, 1900 GMT

Oldham vs. Bolton, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Port Vale, 1900 GMT

Stevenage vs. Forest Green, 1900 GMT

Tranmere vs. Newport County, 1900 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient, 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 6

Exeter vs. Leyton Orient, 1300 GMT

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT