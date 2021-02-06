|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|14
|5
|2
|39
|13
|47
|Man United
|22
|13
|5
|4
|46
|27
|44
|Leicester
|22
|13
|3
|6
|39
|25
|42
|Liverpool
|22
|11
|7
|4
|43
|25
|40
|West Ham
|22
|11
|5
|6
|34
|28
|38
|Chelsea
|22
|10
|6
|6
|36
|23
|36
|Everton
|20
|11
|3
|6
|31
|25
|36
|Aston Villa
|21
|11
|2
|8
|36
|24
|35
|Tottenham
|21
|9
|6
|6
|34
|22
|33
|Arsenal
|23
|9
|4
|10
|27
|23
|31
|Leeds
|21
|9
|2
|10
|36
|38
|29
|Southampton
|21
|8
|5
|8
|27
|34
|29
|Crystal Palace
|22
|8
|5
|9
|27
|37
|29
|Wolverhampton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|23
|31
|26
|Brighton
|22
|5
|9
|8
|24
|29
|24
|Newcastle
|22
|6
|4
|12
|22
|36
|22
|Burnley
|21
|6
|4
|11
|13
|28
|22
|Fulham
|21
|2
|8
|11
|17
|31
|14
|West Brom
|22
|2
|6
|14
|18
|52
|12
|Sheffield United
|22
|3
|2
|17
|14
|35
|11
