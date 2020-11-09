GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leicester 8 6 0 2 18 9 18
Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 9 17
Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18 16 17
Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Chelsea 8 4 3 1 20 10 15
Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 9 15
Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 13
Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 13
Wolverhampton 8 4 1 3 8 9 13
Man City 7 3 3 1 10 9 12
Arsenal 8 4 0 4 9 10 12
West Ham 8 3 2 3 14 10 11
Newcastle 8 3 2 3 10 13 11
Man United 7 3 1 3 12 14 10
Leeds 8 3 1 4 14 17 10
Brighton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6
Fulham 8 1 1 6 7 15 4
West Brom 8 0 3 5 6 17 3
Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2
Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 4 14 1

___

Sunday, Nov. 1

Aston Villa 3, Southampton 4

Newcastle 2, Everton 1

Man United 0, Arsenal 1

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Monday, Nov. 2

Fulham 2, West Brom 0

Leeds 1, Leicester 4

Friday, Nov. 6

Brighton 0, Burnley 0

Southampton 2, Newcastle 0

Saturday, Nov. 7

Everton 1, Man United 3

Crystal Palace 4, Leeds 1

Chelsea 4, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 1, Fulham 0

Sunday, Nov. 8

West Brom 0, Tottenham 1

Leicester 1, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 1, Liverpool 1

Arsenal 0, Aston Villa 3

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Reading 11 7 1 3 17 12 22
Watford 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
Norwich 11 6 3 2 13 8 21
Bournemouth 11 5 5 1 15 9 20
Bristol City 11 6 2 3 15 11 20
Swansea 11 5 4 2 13 7 19
Middlesbrough 11 4 6 1 9 5 18
Stoke 11 5 3 3 15 12 18
Millwall 11 4 5 2 10 8 17
Luton Town 11 5 2 4 9 11 17
Brentford 11 4 4 3 17 12 16
Blackburn 11 4 2 5 21 14 14
Huddersfield 11 4 2 5 12 13 14
Preston 11 4 1 6 15 14 13
Cardiff 11 3 4 4 12 11 13
Barnsley 11 3 4 4 12 13 13
Birmingham 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
QPR 11 3 4 4 11 15 13
Rotherham 11 3 3 5 10 12 12
Nottingham Forest 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
Coventry 11 2 2 7 12 23 8
Wycombe 11 2 1 8 6 19 7
Sheffield Wednesday 11 3 3 5 6 10 6
Derby 11 1 3 7 5 16 6

___

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Brentford 1, Swansea 1

Huddersfield 1, Bristol City 2

Norwich 0, Millwall 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bournemouth 0

Blackburn 0, Middlesbrough 0

Cardiff 3, Barnsley 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Watford 3, Stoke 2

Reading 0, Preston 3

Birmingham 1, Wycombe 2

Derby 0, QPR 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 1

Rotherham 0, Luton Town 1

Friday, Nov. 6

Cardiff 0, Bristol City 1

Saturday, Nov. 7

Reading 0, Stoke 3

Birmingham 1, Bournemouth 3

Blackburn 3, QPR 1

Brentford 0, Middlesbrough 0

Derby 0, Barnsley 2

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 1

Norwich 1, Swansea 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Wycombe 0

Rotherham 2, Preston 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Millwall 0

Watford 3, Coventry 2

Friday, Nov. 20

Coventry vs. Birmingham, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 11 8 1 2 21 9 25
Ipswich 11 7 1 3 17 9 22
Charlton 10 7 1 2 14 7 22
Lincoln 11 7 1 3 15 9 22
Hull 10 7 0 3 16 9 21
Sunderland 10 6 3 1 14 7 21
Portsmouth 11 6 2 3 19 10 20
Plymouth 10 5 3 2 17 13 18
Doncaster 10 5 2 3 18 11 17
Fleetwood Town 11 5 1 5 15 11 16
AFC Wimbledon 11 3 5 3 14 14 14
Blackpool 11 4 1 6 10 14 13
Gillingham 11 4 1 6 10 15 13
Accrington Stanley 7 4 0 3 9 10 12
Bristol Rovers 10 3 3 4 10 15 12
Rochdale 11 3 3 5 11 18 12
Northampton 11 3 2 6 10 20 11
Crewe 10 3 1 6 8 9 10
Milton Keynes Dons 11 2 4 5 11 13 10
Swindon 9 3 0 6 13 18 9
Oxford United 9 3 0 6 11 17 9
Shrewsbury 10 1 4 5 7 14 7
Burton Albion 11 1 4 6 13 21 7
Wigan 11 2 1 8 8 18 7

___

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Shrewsbury 1, Burton Albion 1

Blackpool 1, Wigan 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Peterborough 2

Charlton 3, Fleetwood Town 2

Crewe 0, Gillingham 1

Lincoln 1, Portsmouth 3

Oxford United 3, Rochdale 1

Plymouth 4, Swindon 2

Sunderland 2, Ipswich 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2

Hull vs. Accrington Stanley, 1945 GMT ppd

Northampton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Saturday, Nov. 14

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Monday, Nov. 16

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newport County 11 8 1 2 19 10 25
Cambridge United 11 7 2 2 24 8 23
Forest Green 11 6 3 2 15 9 21
Exeter 11 5 5 1 17 12 20
Carlisle 11 6 2 3 15 12 20
Cheltenham 11 6 1 4 16 10 19
Port Vale 10 6 1 3 12 7 19
Crawley Town 11 5 2 4 17 12 17
Morecambe 11 5 2 4 14 21 17
Salford 10 4 4 2 16 8 16
Colchester 10 4 4 2 16 12 16
Walsall 11 3 7 1 12 11 16
Leyton Orient 11 4 3 4 16 13 15
Harrogate Town 11 4 3 4 13 10 15
Bradford 10 3 3 4 11 11 12
Grimsby Town 10 3 3 4 9 12 12
Tranmere 11 3 3 5 7 12 12
Barrow 11 2 5 4 14 15 11
Oldham 11 3 2 6 15 21 11
Bolton 11 2 4 5 9 17 10
Stevenage 11 1 4 6 6 11 7
Mansfield Town 11 0 7 4 10 16 7
Scunthorpe 8 1 1 6 4 17 4
Southend 11 0 2 9 5 25 2

___

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Oldham 2, Cheltenham 1

Morecambe 2, Exeter 2

Bradford 3, Southend 0

Cambridge United 2, Salford 1

Carlisle 3, Newport County 2

Colchester 3, Stevenage 1

Forest Green 2, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 1, Barrow 0

Harrogate Town 0, Tranmere 1

Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe, 1900 GMT ppd

Walsall 1, Crawley Town 0

Bolton 1, Mansfield Town 1

Friday, Nov. 13

Bolton vs. Salford, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 14

Bradford vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Southend, 1500 GMT