English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Monday's Match

Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1

Friday's Match

Brentford 2, Brighton 0

Saturday's Matches

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2

Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham 2, Everton 0

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2

Leeds 0, Arsenal 1

Man United 0, Newcastle 0

Southampton 1, West Ham 1

Liverpool 1, Man City 0

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leicester vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

England Championship

Tuesday's Match

Wigan 1, Blackburn 0

Wednesday's Match

Bristol City 2, Preston 1

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town 3, QPR 1

Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1

Bristol City 1, Millwall 2

Burnley 4, Swansea 0

Cardiff 0, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2

Preston 0, Stoke 2

Reading 0, West Brom 2

Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3

Sunderland 2, Wigan 1

Watford 2, Norwich 1

Sunday's Match

Hull 0, Birmingham 2

Tuesday's Matches

Huddersfield 0, Preston 1

Norwich 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 3, Reading 2

Blackburn 2, Sunderland 0

Stoke 0, Rotherham 1

West Brom 0, Bristol City 2

Wednesday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

England League One

Tuesday's Matches

Charlton 4, Exeter 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3

Bolton 0, Barnsley 0

Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1

Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4

Exeter 2, Oxford United 4

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4

Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2

Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1

Monday's Match

Charlton 3, Portsmouth 0

Friday's Match

Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Friday's Match

Tranmere 3, Crewe 0

Saturday's Matches

Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1

Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Sutton United 1

Carlisle 3, Doncaster 0

Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1

Gillingham 1, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 0, Northampton 0

Rochdale 2, Barrow 1

Salford 0, Bradford 1

Stockport County 1, Grimsby Town 3

Swindon 1, Colchester 0

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Northampton vs. Newport County, 9 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Match

York City FC 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Friday's Match

Notts County vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Altrincham, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

York City FC vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Barnet vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Oldham, 12:20 p.m.