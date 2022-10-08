Skip to main content
Sports

English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2

Fulham 1, Newcastle 4

Liverpool 3, Brighton 3

Southampton 1, Everton 2

West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday's Matches

Man City 6, Man United 3

Leeds 0, Aston Villa 0

Monday's Match

Leicester 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1

Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle 5, Brentford 1

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Brentford vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.

Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship Friday's Match

Hull 0, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Millwall 1

Blackpool 0, Norwich 1

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Cardiff 1, Burnley 1

Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0

Reading 3, Huddersfield 1

Rotherham 0, Wigan 2

Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1

Sunderland 0, Preston 0

West Brom 2, Swansea 3

Sunday's Match

Stoke 0, Watford 4

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol City 0, Coventry 0

Luton Town 3, Huddersfield 3

Sheffield United 0, QPR 1

Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0

Cardiff 1, Blackburn 0

Reading 1, Norwich 1

Wednesday's Matches

Burnley 1, Stoke 1

Hull 2, Wigan 1

Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 0

Rotherham 1, Millwall 1

Watford 1, Swansea 2

Preston 1, West Brom 0

Friday's Match

QPR 2, Reading 1

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0

Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0

Blackpool 3, Watford 1

Coventry 0, Burnley 1

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich 2, Preston 3

Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1

Swansea 2, Sunderland 1

West Brom 0, Luton Town 0

Wigan 1, Cardiff 3

Sunday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Hull, 7 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

England League One Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1

Bolton 2, Lincoln 0

Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2

Cambridge United 0, Derby 2

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0

Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1

Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3

Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1

Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 0

Ipswich 3, Cambridge United 0

Plymouth 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 0, Exeter 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1

Derby 1, Port Vale 2

Forest Green 1, Bolton 0

Lincoln 0, Charlton 0

Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1

Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1

Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Tuesday's Matches

Charlton vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

England League Two Friday's Match

Mansfield Town 2, Hartlepool 2

Saturday's Matches

Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1

Carlisle 0, Crewe 0

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2

Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0

Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2

Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2

Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1

Stockport County 1, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Northampton 2

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Tuesday's Matches

Hartlepool 2, Doncaster 1

Stevenage 3, Sutton United 0

Swindon 1, Newport County 0

Walsall 1, Northampton 0

Saturday's Matches

Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1

Bradford 0, Stockport County 1

Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1

Crewe 1, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0

Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3

Newport County 0, Rochdale 1

Northampton 0, Salford 1

Stevenage 2, Swindon 0

Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2

Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Friday's Match

Tranmere vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 8 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

England National League Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 2

Barnet 0, York City FC 5

Chesterfield 1, Maidenhead United 2

Dorking Wanderers 5, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Halifax Town 0, Woking 4

Gateshead FC 1, Eastleigh 1

Notts County 3, Altrincham 1

Oldham 1, Wrexham 2

Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 2

Southend 1, Yeovil 0

Torquay United 1, Scunthorpe 1

Boreham Wood 3, Maidstone United FC 1

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 0

Barnet 4, Maidstone United FC 3

Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2

Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3

Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil 1

Halifax Town 1, York City FC 0

Gateshead FC 1, Altrincham 3

Notts County 1, Wrexham 0

Oldham 2, Scunthorpe 2

Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1

Southend 1, Woking 1

Torquay United 2, Maidenhead United 3

Saturday's Matches

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Southend 1

Altrincham 4, Dorking Wanderers 1

Bromley 1, Gateshead FC 1

Eastleigh 2, Chesterfield 1

Maidenhead United 1, Oldham 1

Maidstone United FC 1, Halifax Town 1

Scunthorpe 3, Aldershot 3

Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 2

Woking 2, Notts County 3

Wrexham 7, Barnet 5

Yeovil 1, Solihull Moors 0

York City FC 1, Torquay United 0

Tuesday's Match

York City FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

