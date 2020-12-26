English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier League Saturday's Matches Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 7 Southampton 0, Man City 1 Everton 2, Arsenal 1 Newcastle 1, Fulham 1 Sunday's Matches Brighton 1, Sheffield United 1 Tottenham 0, Leicester 2 Man United 6, Leeds 2 West Brom 0, Aston Villa 3 Monday's Matches Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 1 Chelsea 3, West Ham 0 Saturday's Matches Leicester 2, Man United 2 Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace Fulham vs. Southampton Arsenal vs. Chelsea Man City vs. Newcastle Sheffield United vs. Everton Sunday's Matches Leeds vs. Burnley West Ham vs. Brighton Liverpool vs. West Brom Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Monday's Matches Crystal Palace vs. Leicester Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Everton vs. Man City Tuesday's Matches Brighton vs. Arsenal Burnley vs. Sheffield United Southampton vs. West Ham West Brom vs. Leeds Man United vs. Wolverhampton Wednesday's Matches Tottenham vs. Fulham Newcastle vs. Liverpool Friday's Matches Everton vs. West Ham Man United vs. Aston Villa Saturday's Matches Tottenham vs. Leeds Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United Brighton vs. Wolverhampton West Brom vs. Arsenal Sunday's Matches Burnley vs. Fulham Newcastle vs. Leicester Chelsea vs. Man City Monday's Match Southampton vs. Liverpool England Championship Friday's Match Preston 1, Bristol City 0 Saturday's Matches Norwich 2, Cardiff 0 Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 4 Brentford 3, Reading 1 Huddersfield 2, Watford 0 Luton Town 0, Bournemouth 0 Millwall 1, Nottingham Forest 1 Rotherham vs. Derby Sheffield Wednesday 1, Coventry 0 Stoke 1, Blackburn 0 Swansea 2, Barnsley 0 Wycombe 1, QPR 1 Saturday's Matches Barnsley vs. Huddersfield Blackburn vs. Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth vs. Millwall Bristol City vs. Wycombe Cardiff vs. Brentford Coventry vs. Stoke Derby vs. Preston Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham QPR vs. Swansea Reading vs. Luton Town Watford vs. Norwich Tuesday's Matches Birmingham vs. Derby Millwall vs. Watford Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough Huddersfield vs. Blackburn Luton Town vs. Bristol City Norwich vs. QPR Preston vs. Coventry Rotherham vs. Barnsley Wycombe vs. Cardiff Stoke vs. Nottingham Forest Wednesday's Matches Brentford vs. Bournemouth Swansea vs. Reading Friday's Match Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby Saturday's Matches Birmingham vs. Blackburn Brentford vs. Bristol City Huddersfield vs. Reading Luton Town vs. QPR Millwall vs. Coventry Norwich vs. Barnsley Preston vs. Nottingham Forest Rotherham vs. Cardiff Swansea vs. Watford Wycombe vs. Middlesbrough Stoke vs. Bournemouth England League One Friday's Match Hull 0, Portsmouth 2 Saturday's Matches Rochdale 1, Gillingham 4 AFC Wimbledon 1, Crewe 2 Accrington Stanley 0, Blackpool 0 Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United Burton Albion 1, Doncaster 3 Fleetwood Town 1, Wigan 1 Northampton 0, Lincoln 4 Peterborough vs. Ipswich Plymouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0 Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland Swindon 2, Charlton 2 Tuesday's Matches Sunderland vs. Blackpool Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 1 Saturday's Matches Blackpool vs. Rochdale Charlton vs. Plymouth Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley Gillingham vs. Peterborough Ipswich vs. Northampton Lincoln vs. Burton Albion Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon Portsmouth vs. Swindon Sunderland vs. Hull Wigan vs. Shrewsbury Tuesday's Matches Burton Albion vs. Wigan Peterborough vs. Charlton Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster Hull vs. Lincoln Rochdale vs. Crewe Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich Northampton vs. Gillingham Plymouth vs. Oxford United Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Lincoln Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth Bristol Rovers vs. Blackpool Burton Albion vs. Oxford United Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich Hull vs. Charlton Northampton vs. Sunderland Peterborough vs. Doncaster Plymouth vs. Gillingham Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons Shrewsbury vs. Crewe Swindon vs. Wigan Tuesday's Match Oxford United vs. Doncaster Wednesday's Match AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan England League Two Saturday's Matches Barrow 3, Cheltenham 0 Bolton 0, Tranmere 3 Bradford 1, Cambridge United 0 Colchester 1, Morecambe 2 Forest Green 1, Carlisle 0 Grimsby Town 1, Scunthorpe 0 Harrogate Town 0, Salford 1 Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2 Mansfield Town 1, Southend 1 Newport County 2, Oldham 4 Stevenage vs. Exeter Walsall 4, Port Vale 3 Tuesday's Match Grimsby Town 1, Bradford 2 Saturday's Matches Cambridge United vs. Leyton Orient Exeter 1, Forest Green 1 Carlisle vs. Bolton Cheltenham vs. Stevenage Crawley Town vs. Newport County Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town Oldham vs. Harrogate Town Port Vale vs. Barrow Salford vs. Walsall Tranmere vs. Bradford Tuesday's Matches Stevenage vs. Cambridge United Bradford vs. Port Vale Forest Green vs. Crawley Town Grimsby Town vs. Oldham Leyton Orient vs. Southend Mansfield Town vs. Salford Newport County vs. Exeter Walsall vs. Scunthorpe Bolton vs. Morecambe Barrow vs. Tranmere Colchester vs. Cheltenham Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle Saturday's Matches Barrow vs. Exeter Bolton vs. Crawley Town Bradford vs. Morecambe Colchester vs. Tranmere Forest Green vs. Oldham Grimsby Town vs. Cambridge United Harrogate Town vs. Cheltenham Leyton Orient vs. Salford Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale Newport County vs. Southend Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe Walsall vs. Carlisle England National League Tuesday's Matches Hartlepool 4, Stockport County 0 Halifax Town 3, Eastleigh 1 Boreham Wood vs. Weymouth Dover Athletic vs. Chesterfield Saturday's Matches Aldershot vs. Woking Altrincham vs. Stockport County Boreham Wood vs. Barnet Bromley vs. Sutton United Eastleigh vs. Weymouth Hartlepool vs. Halifax Town Kings Lynn vs. Notts County Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone Torquay United vs. Yeovil Dover Athletic vs. Dagenham and Redbridge Monday's Matches Woking vs. Eastleigh Barnet vs. Maidenhead United Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley Halifax Town vs. Altrincham Notts County vs. Hartlepool Stockport County vs. Wrexham Sutton United vs. Dover Athletic Wealdstone vs. Boreham Wood Weymouth vs. Torquay United Yeovil vs. Aldershot Saturday's Matches Chesterfield vs. Solihull Moors Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic Halifax Town vs. Hartlepool Notts County vs. Kings Lynn Stockport County vs. Altrincham Sutton United vs. Bromley Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United Weymouth vs. Eastleigh Woking vs. Aldershot Yeovil vs. Torquay United Barnet vs. Boreham Wood Tuesday's Matches Stockport County vs. Eastleigh Weymouth vs. Yeovil