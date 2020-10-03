Recommended Video:

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League Saturday's Matches

Brighton 2, Man United 3

Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2

West Brom 3, Chelsea 3

Burnley 0, Southampton 1

Sunday's Matches

Sheffield United 0, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Newcastle 1

Man City 2, Leicester 5

West Ham 4, Wolverhampton 0

Monday's Matches

Fulham 0, Aston Villa 3

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Saturday's Matches

Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds vs. Man City

Newcastle vs. Burnley

Sunday's Matches

Leicester vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. West Brom

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham

Man United vs. Tottenham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

England Championship Friday's Match

Huddersfield 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday's Matches

Watford 1, Luton Town 0

Wycombe 0, Swansea 2

Barnsley 0, Coventry 0

Birmingham 1, Rotherham 1

Cardiff 1, Reading 2

Derby 0, Blackburn 4

Millwall 1, Brentford 1

Preston 0, Stoke 1

QPR 1, Middlesbrough 1

Sunday's Matches

Bristol City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Bournemouth 1, Norwich 0

Friday's Match

Coventry 1, Bournemouth 3

Saturday's Matches

Norwich 0, Derby 1

Blackburn vs. Cardiff

Luton Town vs. Wycombe

Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City

Reading vs. Watford

Rotherham vs. Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday vs. QPR

Swansea vs. Millwall

Sunday's Matches

Brentford vs. Preston

Stoke vs. Birmingham

England League One Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 1, Oxford United 4

Crewe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Gillingham 2, Blackpool 0

Ipswich 2, Rochdale 0

Northampton 0, Hull 2

Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 1

Portsmouth 1, Wigan 2

Sunderland 1, Peterborough 0

Swindon 4, Burton Albion 2

Sunday's Match

Lincoln 2, Charlton 0

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley

Blackpool vs. Lincoln

Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth

Charlton vs. Sunderland

Hull vs. Plymouth

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich

Oxford United vs. Crewe

Peterborough vs. Swindon

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham

Wigan vs. Doncaster

Friday's Match

Fleetwood Town vs. Hull

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale

Crewe vs. Wigan

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury

Gillingham vs. Oxford United

Ipswich vs. Charlton

Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers

Northampton vs. Peterborough

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion

Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Sunderland vs. Blackpool

Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon

England League Two Saturday's Matches

Barrow 1, Colchester 1

Bolton 0, Newport County 2

Bradford 2, Stevenage 1

Cambridge United 0, Tranmere 0

Cheltenham vs. Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2

Oldham 2, Crawley Town 3

Port Vale 0, Harrogate Town 0

Salford 0, Forest Green 0

Scunthorpe 1, Carlisle 0

Southend 1, Morecambe 2

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Barrow

Colchester vs. Oldham

Crawley Town vs. Southend

Exeter vs. Cambridge United

Forest Green vs. Walsall

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford

Harrogate Town vs. Bolton

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham

Morecambe vs. Port Vale

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town

Stevenage vs. Salford

Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Leyton Orient

Bolton vs. Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs. Newport County

Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage

Oldham vs. Morecambe

Port Vale vs. Carlisle

Salford vs. Tranmere

Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green

Southend vs. Exeter

Walsall vs. Colchester

Monday's Match

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town

England National League Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Weymouth

Barnet vs. Eastleigh

Dover Athletic vs. Notts County

Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge

Hartlepool vs. Aldershot

Macclesfield vs. Bromley

Sutton United vs. Maidenhead United

Torquay United vs. Stockport County

Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield

Woking vs. Solihull Moors

Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood

Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Sutton United

Boreham Wood vs. Macclesfield

Bromley vs. Dover Athletic

Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet

Eastleigh vs. Torquay United

Maidenhead United vs. Kings Lynn

Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham

Stockport County vs. Halifax Town

Weymouth vs. Woking

Yeovil vs. Wealdstone

Wednesday's Match

Notts County vs. Altrincham

Saturday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town

Bromley vs. Torquay United

Chesterfield vs. Woking

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wealdstone

Eastleigh vs. Altrincham

Maidenhead United vs. Hartlepool

Notts County vs. Barnet

Solihull Moors vs. Kings Lynn

Stockport County vs. Dover Athletic

Weymouth vs. Sutton United

Yeovil vs. Wrexham

Aldershot vs. Macclesfield

Monday's Match

Wrexham vs. Maidenhead United

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Solihull Moors

Barnet vs. Weymouth

Dover Athletic vs. Aldershot

Halifax Town vs. Yeovil

Hartlepool vs. Bromley

Kings Lynn vs. Boreham Wood

Macclesfield vs. Eastleigh

Sutton United vs. Notts County

Torquay United vs. Chesterfield

Wealdstone vs. Stockport County

Woking vs. Dagenham and Redbridge