Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons may be unable to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

If cleared to play, Embiid would be a starter for Team Durant, which will be coached by Rivers. Simmons is a reserve for Team LeBron. The NBA and the 76ers learned of the situation on Saturday night, Rivers said, and the league was in the process Sunday of determining what to do next.