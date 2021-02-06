Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past short-handed Nets 124-108 AARON BRACY, Associated Press Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 11:38 p.m.
1 of7 Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, dunks the ball against Brooklyn Nets' Iman Shumpert during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry (31) goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown, left, and Iman Shumpert, middle, battle for a loose ball with Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, top, and Shake Milton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons showed exactly why trading him away wouldn’t have been easy — even for James Harden.
Simmons played a complete game on both ends of the court, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-108 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.