Egbo, Smith help No. 7 Baylor women ease past Southern 86-52

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo recorded her second double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith scored 16 points with eight boards and the No. 7 Baylor women took control in the second quarter of an 86-52 victory over Southern on Wednesday.

Egbo and Smith scored six points apiece during an 18-2 run to finish the first half, turning a six-point lead into a 22-point margin at the break as the Lady Bears (5-1) extended the nation's longest active home winning streak to 59 games. Baylor outscored Southern 23-5 in the second quarter.

Trinity Oliver scored six of her 12 points — two off her career high — early in the third quarter to spark a 15-0 run that pushed the lead to 34 at 58-24. Freshman Hannah Gusters matched her season high with 13 points.

Tyneisha Metcalf had 10 points and Raven White scored nine while matching the team high of five rebounds for Southern (0-4).

Baylor dominated rebounding again, particularly on the offensive end to fuel a 35-4 advantage in second-chance points. Egbo and Smith each grabbed six offensive rebounds, more than Southern had as a team, to lead Baylor's 27-5 edge.

The Lady Bears outrebounded the Jaguars by 32 (53-21) overall after finishing 33 better than Texas Tech in a 91-45 win two days earlier.

BIG PICTURE

Southern: The Jaguars' nonconference record doesn't figure to be an indication of their chances of contending in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Five of the six scheduled games are against teams from Power Five conferences, all on the road. Southern's first home game at the moment is the SWAC opener against Prairie View A&M on Jan. 2.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have been woeful from 3-point range this season, shooting 26%, which may help explain the past two games being the first two of the season with fewer than 10 attempts. Baylor finished 3 of 8 after Sarah Andrews sank a pair in the fourth quarter. Baylor also had a huge size advantage inside against Texas Tech and Southern.

UP NEXT

Southern: At No. 13 Mississippi State on Friday for a second straight test against a Top 25 team.

Baylor: Northwestern State at home Friday in the second of three afternoon nonconference games in a span of four days.

