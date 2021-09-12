Effective Corbin helps Nationals avoid sweep vs. Pirates WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Sep. 12, 2021
1 of8 Washington Nationals' Patrick Corbin (46), Lane Thomas (28) and Adrian Sanchez (9) celebrate after Thomas hit a home run that scored them in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Rebecca Droke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Rebecca Droke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson (48) collects a hit and prepares to throw to first base in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Rebecca Droke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Washington Nationals' Alex Avila (6) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Rebecca Droke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bryse Wilson prepares to pitch in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Rebecca Droke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Corbin gave Washington's overworked bullpen a bit of a break, working seven strong innings as the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Corbin (8-14) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks to improve to 3-0 against the Pirates since joining Washington in 2019.