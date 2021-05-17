Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who were unharmed by the meaningless defeat. They get the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, pitted against the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers beginning next weekend in the first round. It's a rematch of an intense series last year in the Florida bubble.