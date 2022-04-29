Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Vancouver 1 0 1 0 \u2014 2 Edmonton 0 0 2 1 \u2014 3 Edmonton won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Vancouver, Miller 32 (Garland, Hunt), 17:31. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Edmonton, Kulak 5 (Yamamoto), 0:31. 3, Vancouver, Garland 19 (Schenn, Hughes), 2:35. 4, Edmonton, Barrie 7 (Brassard, Kassian), 9:10. Overtime_None. Shootout_Edmonton 1 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, Kane NG, Yamamoto NG, Brassard NG, Barrie NG, Shore G), Vancouver 0 (Pettersson NG, Miller NG, Boeser NG, Podkolzin NG, Garland NG, Ekman-Larsson NG). Shots on Goal_Vancouver 17-14-7-3_41. Edmonton 6-11-15-2_34. Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1. Goalies_Vancouver, Martin 3-0-3 (33 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 27-12-4 (41-39). A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:35. Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Toomey.