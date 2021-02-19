Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Edmonton 1 1 0 — 2 Calgary 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_1, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 5 (Nurse, Barrie), 5:41. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Haas 1 (Neal, Chiasson), 17:55. 3, Calgary, Andersson 3 (Gaudreau, Giordano), 18:40. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-12-5_25. Calgary 10-6-5_21. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 4-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves). Calgary, Rittich 0-3-0 (25-23). A_0 (19,289). T_2:12. Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsUConn at No. 10 Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn at Xavier: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug Bonjour