Easy math: Showalter pledges Mets to lead, lean on analytics JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer Dec. 21, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Long before Buck Showalter had access to analytics departments and all their graphs, spreadsheets and heat maps, he had his wife, Angela, hand-drawing spray charts to inform defensive positioning for the 1987 Fort Lauderdale Yankees in the Class A Florida State League.
Is the New York Mets 65-year-old manager going to resist the info cooked up on his analysts’ computers?