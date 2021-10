GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds remaining to lift East Tennessee State to a 17-13 victory over Furman on Saturday for the Buccaneers' first win in Greenville since 1997.

The winning TD came on the 14th play of an 80-yard drive when Riddle found Murray in the middle of the end zone and gave the Buccaneers (7-1, 4-1 Southern Conference) their only lead of the game.