East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3

ETSU 0 10 3 10 23
Vanderbilt 3 0 0 0 3
First Quarter

VAN_FG Bulovas 53, 4:15.

Second Quarter

ETSU_Murray 5 pass from Riddell (Keltner kick), 7:20.

ETSU_FG Keltner 41, 2:24.

Third Quarter

ETSU_FG Keltner 25, 8:42.

Fourth Quarter

ETSU_Scott 27 fumble return (Keltner kick), 8:26.

ETSU_FG Keltner 34, 3:29.

___

ETSU VAN
First downs 14 24
Total Net Yards 314 351
Rushes-yards 37-179 29-108
Passing 135 243
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-51
Interceptions Ret. 2-74 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 25-46-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-9
Punts 4-37.5 6-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-75 8-70
Time of Possession 32:47 27:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_ETSU, Holmes 23-149, Saylors 11-23, Riddell 2-4, Twitty 1-3. Vanderbilt, R.Davis 14-56, Seals 6-25, M.Wright 6-14, P.Smith 3-13.

PASSING_ETSU, Riddell 13-22-0-135. Vanderbilt, Seals 20-38-2-197, M.Wright 5-8-0-46.

RECEIVING_ETSU, W.Huzzie 4-62, Murray 3-52, Saylors 2-14, Adkins 2-8, Holmes 2-(minus 1). Vanderbilt, Sheppard 10-91, Pierce 4-53, Johnson 4-31, Boddie 3-33, Bresnahan 2-14, R.Davis 1-11, P.Smith 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.