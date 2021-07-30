EXPLAINER: Detailing Japan's new COVID state of emergency YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 3:26 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Coronavirus infection cases have reached daily records in Tokyo, which is now playing host to the Olympics. The Japanese government has declared the capital and several other regions under a “state of emergency” during the entire Games. With such a global sporting event unfolding, what does that mean? Here's a rundown.
WHAT IS JAPAN’S STATE OF EMERGENCY?