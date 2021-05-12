EWU QB Eric Barriere highlights AP FCS All-America team RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 1:32 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere passes against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Seattle, in this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, file photo. Barriere is a member of The Associated Press FCS All-America team, announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - American Team defensive back Robert Rochell of Central Arkansas (23) walks the sidelines during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. Rochelle is a member of The Associated Press FCS All-America team, announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) runs on the field before the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison in Frisco, Texas, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. Watson is a member of The Associated Press FCS All-America team, announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - VMI receiver Jakob Herres pulls down a pass over The Citadel's Destin Mack during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Va., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Herres is a member of The Associated Press FCS All-America team, announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (David Hungate/Roanoke Times via AP, File)/The Roanoke Times via AP, File) David Hungate/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene (92) wraps up Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., in this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, file photo. Greene is a member of The Associated Press FCS All-America team, announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP, File) Daniel Lin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Nicholls State quarterback Chase Fourcade, left, celebrates his touchdown in overtime against Kansas with offensive lineman P.J. Burkhalter (79), during an NCAA college football game, in Lawrence, Kan. Burkhalter is a member of The Associated Press FCS All-America team, announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut and VMI receiver Jakob Herres are among the Walter Payton Award finalists highlighting The Associated Press FCS All-America team released Wednesday.
The Championship Subdivision’s spring season, pushed back nearly six months because of the pandemic, will conclude Sunday with the national title game between No. 2-seeded Sam Houston and top-seeded South Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.