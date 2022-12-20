E. Washington 130, Northwest Indian 54

Bobb 2-4 0-0 4, Chaffin 1-4 0-1 2, Mora 5-12 0-0 12, Rodriguez 5-20 8-13 21, Rogers 5-17 0-0 15, Lane 0-3 0-0 0, Toby 0-1 0-0 0, G.Britton 0-0 0-0 0, Carlos 0-1 0-0 0, Deond.Begay 0-0 0-0 0, Deont.Begay 0-2 0-0 0, Quasula 0-1 0-0 0, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 8-14 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title