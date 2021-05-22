Dynamo hold off Whitecaps for 2-1 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafà Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodríguez smashed home the putback.