Durant scores 34, Nets charge back from 18 down, top Nuggets BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 10:14 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 on Tuesday night.
Brown scored 16 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets down the stretch. Durant followed with Brooklyn's next six points, including a 3-pointer that essentially put it away at 120-113 with 27 seconds to play.