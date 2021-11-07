Durant scores 31 points, Nets beat Raptors for 5th straight IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 6:01 p.m.
1 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, top, picks up a foul on Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant as they fight for the ball during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives upcourt after stealing the ball from Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) handles the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the net past Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry, left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts to a foul call during first-half NBA basketball game action against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the net against Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown, second from right, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes to the net against Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and forward Joe Harris, center, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) shoots as Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and guard Jevon Carter (0) defend during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.
Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 13 points to help Steve Nash earn the victory in his first trip north of the border as an NBA head coach.