Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61

Kelly 6-8 2-3 14, Norris 3-6 3-5 10, Mitchell 3-8 4-4 10, Pierre-Louis 7-9 1-3 15, Sanni 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 2-6 1-2 7, Wishart 0-2 1-2 1, Kukic 1-1 0-0 2, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Keat Tong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 12-19 61.

DUQUESNE (6-1)

Dixon 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, Brewer 4-6 4-4 13, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, Grant 9-14 2-2 26, Rotroff 3-4 1-2 7, McGriff 3-6 0-1 7, Rozier 0-2 0-0 0, Hronsky 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-55 10-13 72.

Halftime_Duquesne 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 3-16 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2), Duquesne 8-19 (Grant 6-9, Brewer 1-1, McGriff 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Rozier 0-1, Williams 0-1, Clark 0-3). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 27 (Pierre-Louis 9), Duquesne 23 (Rotroff 8). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 12 (Norris 5), Duquesne 14 (Rozier 4). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 17, Duquesne 15.

