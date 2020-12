FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 26 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 more and No. 13 Arkansas romped past Central Arkansas 105-58 on Sunday four its fourth-straight win.

Dungee was a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc as the Razorbacks were 12-for-24 shooting from deep. Arkansas (7-1) also dominated in the paint, pounding in 48 points to 26 for Central Arkansas.