Duke's Banchero poised to thrive in Coach K's farewell run

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero doesn't fret about pressure for what's ahead — not as one of the nation's top-ranked recruits and NBA prospects, and certainly not in playing for Duke in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's final season on the bench.
“It's all fun, it's basketball,” Banchero said Tuesday at the team's preseason media day. “I'm going to go out there, I'm going to be locked in, I'm going to play as hard as I can to win. Usually when I do that, it turns out in my favor, so that's what I'm going to keep on doing.”