Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press April 2, 2022 Updated: April 2, 2022 1:57 a.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games.