Duarte scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 79-73

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 25 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 19 to lift No. 17 Oregon to a 79-73 victory over Utah on Saturday night.
LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for the Ducks (9-2, 41 Pac-12) before exiting late in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Amauri Hardy added 13. Oregon beat Utah for the 18th time in the last 20 games between the two schools.