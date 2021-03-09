Drexel's headed to NCAAs for the first time in 25 years March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 9:38 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mate Okros scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and sixth-seeded Drexel is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years after defeating eighth-seeded Elon 63-56 in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday night.
The Dragons, whose last NCAA appearance came in 1996 as a member of the America East Conference, were 10 of 17 from 3-point range and went 29 of 51 in their three wins.