Dotson lights up Northern Colorado's win over Idaho State

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Elijah Dotson broke a tie with a short touchdown run and followed it up with a long punt return for a score to spark Northern Colorado's 35-14 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

The Bears broke the game open in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns in the first 6-plus minutes of the period. Dotson's 2-yard touchdown run gave Northern Colorado a 21-14 lead with 14:23 remaining. After the Bears forced a punt, Dotson returned the kick 82 yards for a score. Northern Colorado struck again on Idaho State's next possession when Elijah Anderson-Taylor returned a fumble 47 yards for another score and a 35-14 lead.