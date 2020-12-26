Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60 TERRY TOWERY, Associated Press Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 7:35 p.m.
1 of5 Indiana's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to pass as he is pressured by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Indiana head coach Archie Miller reacts to a call from the side line against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Indiana's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) puts up a shot as Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots as Indiana's forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Trey Galloway (32) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP Show More Show Less
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60 on Saturday.
The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois' 14-0 run. Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten).