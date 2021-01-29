Dosunmu, Frazier lead No. 19 Illinois over No. 7 Iowa 80-75 TERRY TOWERY, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 11:37 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points, Trent Frazier had 24 and No. 19 Illinois upset No. 7 Iowa 80-75 on Friday night.
In one of the most entertaining games of the Big Ten season, the teams traded leads for most of the game. Illinois finally took command in the final two minutes but was up by only three points when Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon missed a hurried 3 pointer with 11 seconds left.