Doncic tops Curry in duel as Mavericks beat Warriors 134-132 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 11:36 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Stephen Curry, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 134-132 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points. It was the second-highest total of the Golden State star's career, behind the 62 points he scored in early January in a win over Portland.