Doncic has 34 points, Mavs beat Hornets in Porzingis' return STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 9:33 p.m.
1 of9 Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, right, blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington as center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball between Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, and Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward shoots next to Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson shoots past Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-93 on Wednesday night.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games. The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4.