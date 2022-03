Utah Jazz (40-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (39-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Utah. Doncic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 27.8 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas scores 107.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Jazz are 26-13 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 113.8 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 114-109 on Feb. 26. Mitchell scored 33 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 27.8 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 114.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Luka Doncic: day to day (toe).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (injury management).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.