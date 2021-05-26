Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 1:27 a.m.
1 of8 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) scores over Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after dunking during the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball from between Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, and guard Luka Doncic during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr., top, passes the ball over Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday.