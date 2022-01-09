Dolphins top Patriots 33-24 in regular-season finale TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.
Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Johnson had a touchdown run for Miami (9-8), which finished with a winning record for the second consecutive season and once again didn’t have a playoff berth to show for it.