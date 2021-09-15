Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 2:06 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a postseason berth, getting home runs by Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in a row.
Their eighth straight victory at home, combined with losses by Cincinnati and San Diego, secured the Dodgers’ ninth consecutive playoff appearance in pursuit of a second straight World Series championship. LA’s home record of 51-23 leads the majors.