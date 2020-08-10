Dodgers' Joe Kelly goes on IL with right shoulder issue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The team said the move is retroactive to Sunday, and left-hander Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site at the University of Southern California.

Kelly hasn’t allowed a run over 6 1/3 innings in seven games this season. He has given up five hits to go with five walks and five strikeouts. Less than two weeks ago, Kelly was suspended by MLB for eight games for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters, a penalty he is appealing. The 32-year-old right-hander is on the IL for the fifth time in his career.

Kolarek returns to the team after being optioned last Thursday. The 31-year-old left-hander is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four appearances with the Dodgers this season.

