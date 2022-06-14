Dodgers' Buehler has bone spurs removed, unrelated to strain

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in a procedure unrelated to the flexor strain that has sidelined him.

Buehler said Tuesday he had the arthroscopic surgery done a day earlier. He did it now because it doesn’t affect the rest and rehab timeline for the strain. The right-hander is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks, which means it could be September before he returns.