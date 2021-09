INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world, headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic.

The tournament, set for Oct. 4-17, is returning to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019. It was delayed last year and again in March.