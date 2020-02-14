Disqualification in final event costs Ridgefield boys state title

Recommended Video:

In a wild finish for the team title, it came down to the final event.

The Ridgefield boys indoor track and field team entered the 4x400 relay leading Thursday’s Class LL state championship meet in New Haven with 47 points. Conard was second with 44 points and Hall third with 40 points.

But Ridgefield’s relay was disqualified due to interference, and Conard placed seventh and scored no points. That left the door ajar for Hall, which finished second in the race to earn eight points and edge Ridgefield, 48-47, for the team championship.

Up until that final relay, Ridgefield was having a good meet. The Tigers got victories from Simon Jupp and Charlie King and second-place finishes from Jupp and the sprint medley relay.

Jupp’s win came in the 600-meter race, as he took the lead in the first lap and never looked back, finishing first in 1:22.45 seconds. Caleb Owen of Wilbur Cross closed strong to finish second in 1:23.73.

“There is no real strategy, not when you have a good field like this,” Jupp said. “You go out as strong as you can and take the early lead if you can. Then hang on. I took the lead early and had enough at the end for strong kick.

Ridgefield's Simon Jupp crosses the finish in the 600 meter race during CIAC Class LL Track Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Ridgefield's Simon Jupp crosses the finish in the 600 meter race during CIAC Class LL Track Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Disqualification in final event costs Ridgefield boys state title 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“It’s great to win against this kind of competition at a big meet,” Jupp added. “It does give you confidence going into your other races and going into the State Open.”

In the 1,000-meter race, King took the lead in the third lap and pulled away to win in 2:36.19. Jason Grady of Hall was second in 2:37.74.

“Last week in the [FCIAC] meet, I saved myself and didn’t make a move until there was about 200 meters left,” said King, who placed first in that race as well. “This race today, at a state championship meet, it was going to have a lot of tough runners and I knew I couldn’t wait that long. So with about 360 meters to go, I decided to take off.

“There was a slow pace early on, so I had a lot left for a strong late kick,” King added. “I pulled out in front and just went as hard as I could.”

Jupp added a second-place finish in the 300 (36.05), and Will Baker, Diego Pepe, Chip Coffin, and King combined to finish second in the sprint medley relay (3:41.99).

Adding points for the Tigers with top-six individual finishes were Amit Markos (sixth, 1:26.58) in the 600; Chuckie Namiot (fifth, 9:37.84); and Sam McDonough (fourth, 8.15).

Liam Carcich, Coffin, Leo Rector, and Markos placed fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:16.24).

The Ridgefield girls team scored 36.50 points to finish fifth behind Glastonbury (69 points), Hall (55), Danbury (48), and Norwich Free Academy (38).

Ridgefield’s best finish came in the 4x400 relay, as Tasha Riek, Emma Langis, Kate Langis, and Grace Michalowski teamed to place second (4:08.23).

The Tigers got third-place finishes from Erin Daugherty in the 55-meter hurdles (9.08) and Georgia Keller in the 1,000 (3:05.93).

Emma Langis was fourth (1:39.68) and Michalowski fifth (1:42.09) in the 600; Elizabeth Jasminski finished sixth in the 1,000 (3:10.78); and Isabella Giordano tied for sixth in the high jump (4’8”).

Ridgefield added points in three other relays: Rory McGrath, Kate Langis, Michalowski, and Tess Pisanelli were third in the 4x800 (9:31.15); Daugherty, Sofia Gasparo, Riek, and Kate Langis placed fifth in the sprint medley (4:25.47); and Daugherty, Alexa Sasse, Gasparo, and Riek finished sixth in the 4x200 (1:51.46).

CIAC Class LL indoor track and field results:

BOYS

Team results: 1. Hall 48, 2. Ridgefield 47, 3. Conard 44, 4. Wilbur Cross 37, 5. Norwich Free Academy 34, 6. Manchester 32, 6. Staples 32, 8. Glastonbury 31, 9. Shelton 27, 10. Fairfield Prep 21, 11. Danbury 18, 12. McMahon 16, 12. Hamden 16, 14. Norwalk 12, 15. Southington 11, 15. East Hartford 11, 17. New Britain 10, 18. Fairfield Ludlowe 9, 19. Fairfield Warde 4, 20. Trumbull 2, 20. Greenwich 2, 22. Westhill 1.

4x200 relay: 1 Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Armon Hyslop, Jeremiah Williams, Caleb Owen) 1:32.27; 2. Conard 1:33.86; 3. McMahon 1:33.90; 4. Hall 1:34.96; 5. Glastonbury 1:35.08; 6. East Hartford 1:35.21.

4x800 relay: 1 Conard (Callum Sherry, Sophonias Dires, Vebjoern Roeed, Gavin Sherry) 8:14.17; 2. Danbury 8:14.19; 3. Staples 8:15.69; 4. Ridgefield 8:16.24; 5. Glastonbury 8:16.66; 6. Hall 8:21.69.

55 hurdles: 1. Osaretin Osagie (Norwich Free Academy) 7.58, 2. Jordan Pinnix (Manchester) 7.82, 3. Johanse Martinez (Danbury) 8.01, 4. Samuel McDonough (Ridgefield) 8.15, 5. O’Neal Kpodar (Danbury) 8.37, 6. Blake Battaglia (Wilbur Cross) 8.60.

55 dash: 1 Korey Morton (McMahon) 6.42 (meet record), 2. Baijeon Bookal (New Britain) 6.47, 3. Michael Rodia (Shelton) 6.52, 4. Christopher Pigatt (Hamden) 6.56, 5. Devin Cue (Wilbur Cross) 6.60, 6. Darren Blount (Fairfield Prep) 6.61.

1000: 1. Charles King (Ridgefield) 2:36.19, 2. Jackson Grady (Hall) 2:37.74, 3. Jacob Smith (Glastonbury) 2:37.94, 4. Jadyn Nogueira (Glastonbury) 2:38.14, 5. Zachary Jelinek (Greenwich) 2:39.21, 6. Nicholas Klaiber (Trumbull) 2:39.78.

600: 1. Simon Jupp (Ridgefield) 1:22.45, 2. Caleb Owen (Wilbur Cross) 1:23.73, 3. Andrew Cote (Norwich Free) 1:24.60, 4. Tobias Ruffo (Hall) 1:26.11, 5. Frank Bonaddio (Norwalk) 1:26.18, 6. Amit Markos (Ridgefield) 1:26.58.

1600: 1. Morgan Fierro (Staples) 4:23.97, 2. Azaan Dawson (Fairfield Prep) 4:24.28, 3. Tyler Remigino (Conard) 4:26.09, 4. Austin Hutchens (Fairfield Warde) 4:28.64, 5. Jacob Hefele (Danbury) 4:30.06, 6. Walker Beverly (Hall) 4:35.46.

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Fairfield Prep (Darren Blount, Joshua Bacon, Caleb Bolden, Azaan Dawson) 3:41.98, 2. Ridgefield 3:41.99, 3. Hall 3:44.17, 4. Staples 3:45.05, 5. Norwalk 3:46.82, 6. Trumbull 3:48.76.

300: 1 Caleb Owen (Wilbur Cross) 35.67, 2. Simon Jupp (Ridgefield) 36.05, 3. Jason Lorent (Shelton) 36.46, 4. Rajay Robinson (East Hartford) 36.48, 5. Baijeon Bookal (New Britain) 36.50, 6. William Remkiewicz (Glastonbury) 36.98.

3200: 1. Gavin Sherry (Conard) 9:06.06 (meet record), 2. Aidan Puffer (Manchester) 9:09.06 (meet record), 3. Vebjoern Roeed (Conard) 9:33.25, 4. Callum Sherry (Conard) 9:35.24, 5. Charles Namiot (Ridgefield) 9:37.84, 6. Colin McLaughlin (Westhill) 9:40.99.

4x400: 1. Glastonbury (Jadyn Nogueira, Ryan Smith, Jacob Smith, William Remkiewicz 3:30.89, 2. Hall 3:31.91, 3. East Hartford 3:37.59, 4. Hamden 3:39.83, 5. Wilbur Cross 3:41.03; 6. Staples 3:41.68.

High jump: 1. Rexford Agyemang (Manchester) 6-2; 2. Cornell Tonge (Hamden) 6-2; 3. Justin Costick (NFA) 6-2; 4. Jack Bocchino (Shelton) 6-0; 5, Jack Reynolds (Fairfield Ludlowe) 6-0; 6. Connor McGeehan (Staples) 5-10.

Pole vault: 1. Jacob Bazinet (Norwich Free Academy) 13-8, 2. Aiden Chesanow (Southington) 12-6, 3. Tanner Badey (Glastonbuiry) 12-6, 4. Steven Ditelberg (Fairfield Ludlowe) 12-6, 5. Bennett Hemphill (Fairfield Ludlowe) 12-0, 6. Anthony Chong (Norwich Free Academy) 12-0.

Shot put: 1. Marcus Ramsey (Hall) 50-4.25, 2. Ja’Den Williams (Norwalk) 46-10, 3. Eric Tann (Manchester) 46-5, 4. Andrew Mysirlidis (Shelton) 46-2, 5. Ryan Andrews (Southington) 45-9.75, 6. Matthew Geary (Southington) 45-2.75.

Long jump: 1. Connor McGeehan (Staples) 21-3, 2. Kyle Figol (Shelton) 21-2.75, 3. Israel Henriques-Setho (Hall) 2-10.25, 4. Armon Hyslop (Wilbur Cross) 20-8, 5. Joshua Samaras (Fairfield Prep) 20-7.5, 6. Osaretin Osagie (Norwich Free Academy) 20-2.5.

GIRLS

Team results: 1. Glastonbury 69, 2. Hall 55, 3. Danbury 48, 4. Norwich Free Academy 38, 5. Ridgefield 36.50, 6. (tie) Greenwich 32, Fairfield Ludlowe 32, 8. Trumbull 30, 9. Southington 24, 10. Wilbur Cross 22, 11. Brien McMahon 18, 12. Newtown 17, 13. New Britain 14, 14. Manchester 12, 15. Staples 11.50, 16. Norwalk 4

4x200 relay: 1. Glastonbury (Selina Soule, Molly Harding, Riley Carroll, Samantha Forrest) 1:45.52; 2. Danbury 1”47.36; 3. Wilbur Cross 1:51.00; 4. Staples 1:51.07; 5. McMahon 1:51.09; 6. Ridgefield 1:51.46.

4x800 relay: 1 Greenwich (Bianca Granitto, Grace Collier, Zoe Harris, Mari Noble) 9:24.09; 2. Hall 9:29.67; 3. Ridgefield 9:31.15; 4. Trumbull 9:32.75; 5. Norwich Free Academy 9:45.78; 6. Glastonbury 9:49.29.

55 dash: 1. Stella Ofei (New Britain) 7.37, 2. Peyton McNamara (McMahon) 7.38, 3. Florence Dickson (Danbury) 7.43, 4. Giuliana Robles (Danbury) 7.58, 5. Michelle Scott (Manchester) 7.61, 6. Tiatianna Jones (Hamden) 7.63.

55 hurdles: 1. Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 7.96 (meet record), 2. Nyia White (Wilbur Cross) 8.84, 3. Erin Daugherty (Ridgefield) 9.08, 4. Christline Edward (Norwalk) 9.38, 5. Tia Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 9.47, 6. Keyana Miller (Amity) 9.50.

1000: 1. Kayla Park (Norwich Free Academy) 3:02.48, 2. Ally McCarthy (Newtown) 3:05.923, 3. Georgia Keller (Ridgefield) 3:05.929, 4. Makayla Kelley (Norwich Free Academy) 3:08.71, .5 Daniella Grullon-Pena (Danbury) 3:10.39, 6. Elizabeth Jasminski (Ridgefield) 3:10.78.

600: 1. Emily Alexandru (Trumbull) 1:37.32, 2. Molly Harding (Glastonbury) 1:39.28, 3. Zoe Harris (Greenwich) 1:39.31, 4. Emma Langis (Ridgefield) 1:39.68, 5. Grace Michalowski (Ridgefield) 1:42.09, 6. Rylee Harrell (Newtown) 1:42.35.

1600: 1. Kate Hedlund (Manchester) 5:07.04, 2. Jenna Zydanowicz (Hall) 5:07.65, 3. Kali Holden (Trumbull) 5:09.64, 4. Jacqueline Izzo (Southington) 5:12.82, 5. Riley Powers (Newtown) 5:17.17, 6. Kayla Park (Norwich Free Academy) 5:18.22.

Sprint Medley Relay: Hall (Hana Roggendorf, Catherine Mancini, Mia Healer, Nora Holmes 4:21.89, 2. Glastonbury 4:22.92, 3. Greenwich 4:24.62, 4. Danbury 4:25.33, 5. Ridgefield 4:25.47, 6. McMahon 4:27.23.

300: 1. Samantha Forrest (Glastonbury) 40.77, 2. Nyia White (Wilbur Cross) 40.80, 3. Meilee Kry (Danbury) 42.19, 4. Stella Ofei (New Britain) 43.23, 5. Emily Alexandru (Trumbull) 43.35, 6. Samantha DeWitt (Staples) 43.50.

3200: 1. Mari Noble (Greenwich) 11:04.76, 2. Jenna Zydanowicz (Hall) 11:11.05, 3. Alessandra Zaffina (Trumbull) 11:11.63, 4. Katherine Sanderson (Hall) 11:11.66, 5. Kali Holden (Trumbull) 11:23.21, 6. Amanda Graham (McMahon) 11:30.63.

4x400: 1 Glastonbury (Molly Harding, Meghan Smith, Emma Smith, Samantha Forrest 4:07.05, 2. Ridgefield 4:08.23, 3. Newtown 4:13.04, 4. Danbury 4:13.13, 5. Staples 4:14.75, 6. McMahon 4:17.32.

High jump: 1. Allison Schindler (Glastonbury) 5-4, 2. Sydney Garrison (Southington) 5-2, 3. Tia Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 5-0, 4. Kailey Wackerman (Fairfield Ludlowe) 4-10, 5. Brittany LeClair (Glastonbury) 4-10, 6. Isabella Giordano (Ridgefield) 4-8, 6. Sofia Guiduli (Staples) 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Tess Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) 18-1.25, 2. Meilee Kry (Danbury) 17-3.25, 3. Giuliana Robles (Danbury) 17-0, 4. Peyton McNamara (McMahon) 16-7.75, 5. Selina Soule (Glastonbury) 16-3.25, 6. Jasmyn Bransford (Norwich Free Academy) 16-2.25.

Shot put: 1. Trinity Cardillo (Southington) 43-7.5, 2. Katherine George (Hall) 38-7.25, 3. Dinaka Onoh (Hall) 37-7.25, 4. Taylor Symonette (Staples) 35-3, 5. Mira Mohler (Hall) 34-11.75, 6. DiLyani Dorce (McMahon) 34-6.5.

Pole vault: 1. Paige Martin (Norwich Free Academy) 12-3.5 (meet record), 2. Mallory Malz (Glastonbury) 11-0, 3. Hannah Elliott (Norwich Free Academy) 10-6, 4. Madison Martin (Norwich Free Academy) 9-6, 5. Alexah Zaczynski (Southington) 9-0, 6. Sydney Golas (Hall) 9-0.