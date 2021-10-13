Dimitrov downs top-seeded Medvedev in 3 sets at Indian Wells BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 13, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 8:57 p.m.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov outlasted top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, extending the parade of upsets that has knocked out several top players.
Medvedev’s loss left the combined ATP and WTA tournament without its top two men’s and women’s seeds. Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round and No. 2 Iga Swiatek went out in the fourth round.