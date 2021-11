COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 17 points, Tyrece Radford added 15 and Hassan Diarra hit a tightly-contested 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left and Texas A&M slipped past Abilene Christian 81-80 in double overtime on Friday night.

Quenton Jackson had 13 points, Marcus Williams scored 12 and Diarra finished with nine points for Texas A&M (2-0).